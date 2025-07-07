Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Shoals Technologies Group will announce Q2 2025 results on August 5, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Investors can access a live webcast of the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, with a replay available afterward. Shoals Technologies Group, founded in 1996, is a leader in providing electrical balance of systems solutions for the renewable energy market, known for its innovative technologies that enhance installation efficiency and system performance. For further details, additional information is available on their website.

$SHLS Insider Trading Activity

$SHLS insiders have traded $SHLS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC BARDOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 35,000 shares for an estimated $98,000 and 1 sale selling 7,450 shares for an estimated $23,020 .

and 1 sale selling 7,450 shares for an estimated . BRANDON MOSS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 21,700 shares for an estimated $66,619

JEFFERY TOLNAR (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $25,582 .

. INEZ LUND (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,925 shares for an estimated $8,735.

$SHLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $SHLS stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SHLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHLS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/15/2025

PORTLAND, Tenn., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2025 results before market open on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, to be followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.





Interested investors and other parties can access the live webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



https://investors.shoals.com



. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes.







About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.







Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit:



https://www.shoals.com



.







Contacts:







Investor Relations:





Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance and Investor Relations





Email:



investors@shoals.com







Media:





Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing and Communications





Email:



lindsey.williams@shoals.com





