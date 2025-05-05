Shoals Technologies Group and UGT Renewables Sign MOU to Collaborate on 12 GW of Solar Projects

Shoals Technologies Group partners with UGT Renewables for 12 GW solar projects, enhancing energy transition efforts in emerging markets.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UGT Renewables to collaborate on up to 12 gigawatts of solar projects worldwide from UGT's development pipeline. This partnership aims to implement Shoals' innovative electrical balance of system solutions in emerging markets, facilitating the energy transition and promoting sustainable development. UGT's CEO emphasized the importance of partnering with top providers like Shoals to achieve efficient and capable EBOS solutions. The initial projects in Angola, which will provide significant electrification and access to clean water, are set to begin deployment in 2025, marking a significant step in diversifying the region's energy matrix. Both companies view this collaboration as a way to strengthen their presence in international markets and accelerate reliable, low-cost electrification efforts.

Potential Positives

Shoals Technologies Group has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with UGT Renewables to collaborate on up to 12 gigawatts (GW) of solar projects, which positions the company for significant growth in the renewable energy sector.

The collaboration aims to enhance the deployment of innovative electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions in emerging markets, thereby advancing the global energy transition and sustainable development.

The announcement highlights Shoals' existing relationship with UGT Renewables, reinforcing confidence in their ability to deliver efficient solutions backed by strong warranties, which could lead to increased contract opportunities.

The initial projects in Angola aim to electrify 60% of the population and provide clean water to over 1.1 million people, showcasing Shoals' commitment to impactful, socially responsible initiatives in the renewable energy space.

Potential Negatives

The company may face challenges in finalizing agreements with UGT Renewables, which could impede future project developments.

There is a risk that diminishing demand for solar energy projects could adversely affect the company's growth and financial outcomes.

Expansion outside of the U.S. brings additional business, financial, regulatory, and competitive risks that could negatively impact operations.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the MOU between Shoals Technologies and UGT Renewables?

The MOU aims to collaborate on up to 12 GW of global solar projects, accelerating energy transition.

How does Shoals' EBOS solution benefit UGT Renewables' projects?

Shoals' EBOS solution offers efficient operation in complex environments, supports low-cost electrification, and requires less skilled labor.

What regions will benefit from the collaboration between Shoals and UGT Renewables?

The partnership focuses on emerging markets, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa and projects in Angola.

How much solar capacity are the first projects in Angola expected to deliver?

The initial projects in Angola are planned to deliver a combined capacity of 600 MW of Solar PV.

What assurance does Shoals provide for their EBOS solutions?

Shoals offers an industry-leading warranty for their EBOS solutions, ensuring quality and reliability in deployments.

$SHLS Insider Trading Activity

$SHLS insiders have traded $SHLS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC BARDOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $168,650 and 2 sales selling 11,750 shares for an estimated $43,187 .

and 2 sales selling 11,750 shares for an estimated . BRANDON MOSS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 22,300 shares for an estimated $101,465 and 1 sale selling 21,700 shares for an estimated $66,619 .

and 1 sale selling 21,700 shares for an estimated . JEFFERY TOLNAR (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,810 shares for an estimated $31,673 .

. INEZ LUND (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,775 shares for an estimated $12,747.

$SHLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $SHLS stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SHLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHLS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Reduce" rating on 11/15/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

$SHLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHLS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SHLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $8.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 11/12/2024

PORTLAND, Tenn., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market, announced today the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UGT Renewables to collaborate on up to 12 gigawatts (GW) of global solar projects currently in UGT Renewables’ development pipeline. This collaboration aims to bring innovative EBOS solutions to emerging markets, accelerating the energy transition and supporting sustainable development.





"We are always seeking best-in-class providers for our projects in order to deliver world-class American-led energy installations. We have a history with Shoals and are pleased to memorialize our intent to collaborate with Shoals regarding our existing 12GW of solar projects in the pipeline," Adam Cortese, CEO of UGT Renewables and Sun Africa said. "We have great confidence in Shoals' ability to design and deliver an EBOS solution that can operate efficiently in complex environments and is backed by an industry leading warranty. Shoals’ BLA solution enables a superior levelized cost of electricity and requires less skilled labor than other solutions, which supports our need to accelerate reliable, low-cost electrification in emerging markets."





UGT Renewables partners with emerging markets and developing economies that are looking to diversify their energy matrix. In the Southern Provinces of Angola, Shoals and UGT Renewables’ sister company, Sun Africa, have aligned to execute on the first two energy diversification projects with a combined capacity of 600 MW of Solar PV planned to begin deployment later this year.





These first projects, financed by EXIM Bank in the United States, are expected to break ground in 2025 and will play a crucial role in electrifying 60% of the Angolan population, providing clean water to over 1.1 million people.





"This collaboration with UGT Renewables and Sun Africa strengthens our position within international markets," Brandon Moss, CEO of Shoals stated. "We are looking forward to working together on these current projects and the opportunity to collaborate on future potential projects by supporting the deployment of our high-quality and innovative solutions."







About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.







Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit:



https://www.shoals.com



.







About UGT Renewables & Sun Africa







Sun Africa and UGT Renewables are the largest US based international renewable energy generation and energy storage developers, with projects under development in various global regions (Sub-Saharan Africa; Middle East; North Africa; Europe; Central Asia; Latin America and the Caribbean). Sun Africa and UGT Renewables each deliver competitive, sustainable renewable energy solutions that utilize top-of-the-line U.S. manufacturing, help to improve quality of life, and streamline processes for leaders and decision makers alike. With tens of billions of dollars’ worth of projects in the pipelines, under development and in construction, Sun Africa and UGT Renewables are at the center of the global push to meet growing energy needs sustainably.







Forward Looking Statement:







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company’s management.





These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company’s MOU with UGT Renewables and Sun Africa, and the expected benefits thereof; expected growth in international electricity demand; and the Company’s expansion into new market segments. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.





Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company’s expectations include, among other things: lack of mutual agreement with UGT Renewables on future projects, our ability to enter into definitive agreements related to such projects with UGT Renewables and its partners, if demand for solar energy projects diminishes, we may not be able to grow, and our financial results, business and prospects could be materially adversely impacted; the imposition of trade restrictions, import tariffs, anti-dumping and countervailing duties could adversely affect the amount or timing of our revenue, results of operations or cash flows; we have modified, and in the future may modify, our business strategy to abandon lines of business or implement new lines of business; modifying our business strategy could have an adverse effect on our business and financial results; amounts included in our backlog and awarded orders may not result in actual revenue or translate into profits; and our expansion outside the U.S. could subject us to additional business, financial, regulatory and competitive risks.





These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent the Company’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this report. You should read this report with the understanding that the Company’s actual future results may be materially different from what the Company expects. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.







For media inquiries, please contact:









Public Relations







Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing and External Communications





Lindsey.williams@shoals.com







Investor Relations







Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance and Investor Relations





investors@shoals.com



