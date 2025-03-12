Shoals Technologies Gr Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Ratings for Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.85, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $3.40. A decline of 14.05% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Shoals Technologies Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $3.40 $4.60 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $6.00 $8.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $7.00 $9.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $4.50 $5.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $10.00 $11.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $6.00 $7.00 Paul Coster JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $8.00 $9.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $5.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $7.00 - Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $9.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Shoals Technologies Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Shoals Technologies Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Shoals Technologies Gr

Shoals Technologies Group is a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects.

Financial Insights: Shoals Technologies Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Shoals Technologies Gr's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.98%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Shoals Technologies Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.31%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, Shoals Technologies Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

