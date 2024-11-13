News & Insights

Shoals Technologies Faces Uncertainty with $150 Million Stock Repurchase Program

November 13, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. faces potential business risks associated with its Repurchase Program, which may not guarantee long-term stockholder value or stability in its Class A common stock price. The company is authorized to repurchase up to $150 million of its shares but is not obliged beyond a $25 million commitment, with repurchases influenced by market conditions and regulatory factors. The discontinuation or suspension of the program and the impact on liquidity could lead to increased stock price volatility and diminished investor confidence. Additionally, there’s no assurance that repurchases will enhance stockholder value, as the stock price may fall below repurchase levels.

The average SHLS stock price target is $8.63, implying 77.94% upside potential.

To learn more about Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.

