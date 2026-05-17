Shoals Technologies' CFO Sold Over 54,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CFO Dominic Bardos sold 54,449 shares for a transaction value of ~$462,000 on May 8, 2026.

The sale represented 12.12% of Bardos's direct holdings at the time of the transaction.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; no indirect or derivative holdings were implicated.

Bardos retains 394,979 shares of Common Stock after the transaction.

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Dominic Bardos, Chief Financial Officer at Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS), reported the sale of 54,449 shares of Common Stock on May 8, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $462,000 according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 54,449 Transaction value ~$462,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 394,979 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.49 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($8.48).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Bardos's historical trading activity?

This sale of 54,449 shares is the largest individual sell transaction Bardos has reported, compared to a mean sell size of ~14,900 shares across five sell events.

This sale of 54,449 shares is the largest individual sell transaction Bardos has reported, compared to a mean sell size of ~14,900 shares across five sell events. What proportion of Bardos's holdings was impacted by this sale?

The sale represented 12.12% of Bardos's direct shareholding prior to the transaction, reducing his direct ownership from 449,428 to 394,979 shares.

The sale represented 12.12% of Bardos's direct shareholding prior to the transaction, reducing his direct ownership from 449,428 to 394,979 shares. Were indirect holdings or derivative positions involved in this transaction?

Only directly held Common Stock was sold; Bardos did not trade any indirect or derivative securities in this event.

Only directly held Common Stock was sold; Bardos did not trade any indirect or derivative securities in this event. Does Bardos maintain a meaningful stake in Shoals Technologies Group post-transaction?

Bardos continues to hold 394,979 shares of Common Stock directly, providing ongoing exposure to the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.73 billion Revenue (TTM) $475.33 million Net income (TTM) $33.57 million 1-year price change 73.88%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 8, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Shoals Technologies Group offers electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, and EV charging products for solar energy and electric vehicle infrastructure.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of EBOS components and systems to large-scale solar projects and EV charging installations, leveraging proprietary technology and scalable manufacturing.

The company serves engineering, procurement, and construction firms focused on solar energy development and electric vehicle charging station deployment in the United States.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of EBOS solutions for the U.S. solar sector, with a diversified product portfolio supporting both solar energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The company leverages its proprietary technology and manufacturing scale to deliver cost-effective, high-quality components to major EPC customers. Shoals Technologies Group's focus on innovation and system reliability positions it as a key supplier in the rapidly expanding renewable energy and EV charging markets.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 8 sale of Shoals Technologies stock by CFO Dominic Bardos came on the heels of an impressive first quarter earnings report released on May 5. Revenue rose a whopping 75% year over year to $140.6 million.

Consequently, Shoals stock soared, and as of May 15, was approaching its 52-week high of $11.36. Given the rise in share price, it’s no surprise Bardos sold a large chunk of his shares.

As a maker of electrical systems, Shoals found huge new demand for its products in the companies building out enormous data centers to house artificial intelligence.

These facilities have massive electricity needs, which is helping to grow Shoals’ business. The company forecasted 2026 revenue to come in between $600 million and $640 million. That represents strong growth over the previous year’s $475.3 million.

Bardos retained nearly 400,000 shares after his May 8 transaction, which suggests he anticipates further stock price appreciation in the future. Certainly, the AI tailwind positions Shoals Technologies to see ongoing sales growth this year.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Shoals Technologies Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.