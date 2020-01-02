SHO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.83, changing hands as low as $13.77 per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHO's low point in its 52 week range is $12.54 per share, with $15.4912 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.77.

