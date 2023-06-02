SHO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.28, changing hands as high as $10.31 per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SHO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.6038 per share, with $12.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.34.
Also see: Top Dividend Stocks
MCRI Insider Buying
DTH shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.