SHLX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.08, changing hands as low as $11.04 per share. Shell Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHLX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.70 per share, with $17.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.09.

