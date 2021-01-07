SHLX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.12, changing hands as high as $11.14 per share. Shell Midstream Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHLX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.70 per share, with $22.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.