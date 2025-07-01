$SHLS stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SHLS stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,933,852 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SHLS:
$SHLS Insider Trading Activity
$SHLS insiders have traded $SHLS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOMINIC BARDOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 35,000 shares for an estimated $98,000 and 1 sale selling 7,450 shares for an estimated $23,020.
- BRANDON MOSS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 21,700 shares for an estimated $66,619
- JEFFERY TOLNAR (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $25,582.
- INEZ LUND (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,925 shares for an estimated $8,735.
$SHLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $SHLS stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 7,382,548 shares (+51.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,510,059
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 5,410,245 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,962,013
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 3,761,829 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,489,272
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 3,469,360 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,518,275
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,410,808 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,323,882
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 2,469,332 shares (+81.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,198,182
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,322,861 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,711,898
$SHLS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHLS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/15/2025
