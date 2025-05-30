Stocks
SHLS

$SHLS stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 30, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$SHLS stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,271,121 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SHLS:

$SHLS Insider Trading Activity

$SHLS insiders have traded $SHLS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DOMINIC BARDOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 35,000 shares for an estimated $98,000 and 2 sales selling 11,750 shares for an estimated $43,187.
  • BRANDON MOSS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 21,700 shares for an estimated $66,619
  • JEFFERY TOLNAR (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,810 shares for an estimated $31,673.
  • INEZ LUND (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,775 shares for an estimated $12,747.

$SHLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $SHLS stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SHLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHLS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/15/2025

