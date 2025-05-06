$SHLS stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SHLS stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $26,434,489 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SHLS:
$SHLS Insider Trading Activity
$SHLS insiders have traded $SHLS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOMINIC BARDOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $168,650 and 2 sales selling 11,750 shares for an estimated $43,187.
- BRANDON MOSS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 22,300 shares for an estimated $101,465 and 1 sale selling 21,700 shares for an estimated $66,619.
- JEFFERY TOLNAR (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,810 shares for an estimated $31,673.
- INEZ LUND (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,775 shares for an estimated $12,747.
$SHLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $SHLS stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,587,158 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,366,983
- PECONIC PARTNERS LLC added 3,700,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,461,000
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 3,469,360 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,518,275
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 2,469,332 shares (+81.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,198,182
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,400,262 shares (+1665.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,273,448
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,176,645 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,036,846
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,155,517 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,920,009
$SHLS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHLS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Reduce" rating on 11/15/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024
$SHLS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHLS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SHLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.0 on 11/15/2024
- Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $8.0 on 11/13/2024
- Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 11/12/2024
