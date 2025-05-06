$SHLS stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SHLS stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $26,434,489 of trading volume.

$SHLS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SHLS:

$SHLS insiders have traded $SHLS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC BARDOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $168,650 and 2 sales selling 11,750 shares for an estimated $43,187 .

and 2 sales selling 11,750 shares for an estimated . BRANDON MOSS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 22,300 shares for an estimated $101,465 and 1 sale selling 21,700 shares for an estimated $66,619 .

and 1 sale selling 21,700 shares for an estimated . JEFFERY TOLNAR (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,810 shares for an estimated $31,673 .

. INEZ LUND (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,775 shares for an estimated $12,747.

$SHLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $SHLS stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SHLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHLS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Reduce" rating on 11/15/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

$SHLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHLS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SHLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $8.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 11/12/2024

