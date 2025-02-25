$SHLS Earnings Results: $SHLS Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SHLS ($SHLS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, missing estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $106,990,000, beating estimates of $104,148,364 by $2,841,636.

$SHLS Insider Trading Activity

$SHLS insiders have traded $SHLS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON MOSS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 22,300 shares for an estimated $101,465

DOMINIC BARDOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $70,650 and 1 sale selling 4,300 shares for an estimated $20,167.

JEFFERY TOLNAR (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,420 shares for an estimated $19,468.

INEZ LUND (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $6,227.

$SHLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $SHLS stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

