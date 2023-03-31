SHLS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (Symbol: SHLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.36, changing hands as high as $23.79 per share. Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHLS's low point in its 52 week range is $9.58 per share, with $32.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.48.

