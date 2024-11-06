News & Insights

Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in 2024 Financials

November 06, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

SHIZUOKA GAS CO. LTD. (JP:9543) has released an update.

Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in net sales and profit for the first three quarters of 2024, citing a challenging market environment. Despite the downturn, the company managed to maintain a stable financial position, with a slight increase in net assets compared to the previous term. Looking ahead, the company has revised its full-year forecast, expecting a continued decline in sales and profits.

