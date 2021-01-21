Shiseido to sell consumer product lines for over $1.45 bln to CVC -report

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japanese cosmetics firm Shiseido Co Ltd 4911.T is in talks to sell its consumer product lines including shampoo and lower-priced skincare to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for 150 billion to 200 billion yen ($1.45 billion-$1.93 billion), Bloomberg reported on Friday.

A CVC Capital representative declined to comment, while Shiseido officials were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 103.5200 yen)

