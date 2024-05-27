News & Insights

Stocks

Shirble Department Store Unanimous AGM Approvals

May 27, 2024 — 05:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Ltd. (HK:0312) has released an update.

Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Ltd. announced unanimous approval for all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2024, including the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of board members, and the re-appointment of auditors. Shareholders also granted the Directors authority to repurchase and issue additional shares, and approved amendments to the company’s articles of association.

For further insights into HK:0312 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.