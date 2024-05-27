Shirble Department Store Unanimous AGM Approvals

Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Ltd. (HK:0312) has released an update.

Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Ltd. announced unanimous approval for all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2024, including the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of board members, and the re-appointment of auditors. Shareholders also granted the Directors authority to repurchase and issue additional shares, and approved amendments to the company’s articles of association.

