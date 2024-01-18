Shipping unit of Indonesia Pertamina considering 2025 IPO

Adds quote, details from paragraph 3

JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Pertamina International Shipping, a unit of Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) next year to help finance its expansion plan, a company official said on Thursday.

The details of the potential IPO are currently being discussed, corporate secretary Aryomekka Firdaus said.

"The targets in our long term plans would require us to secure relatively large funding, so an IPO is one of our options," he said in a text message.

The firm this month said it plans to add six very large gas carriers (VLCGs) this year to its fleet as it focused on gas transportation. It launched two of those VLCGs earlier this month.

