Shipping stocks rise in Europe after Red Sea attacks

By 0930 GMT, D'Amico International Shipping B7C.MI, Hapag Lloyd HLAG.DE and Hafnia HAFNI.OL gained between 3 and 4%. Frankfurt-listed shares in Scorpio Tankers S0QA.F and Nordic American Tankers NAT.N rose 5.6 and 8.9%, respectively.

"We believe that the decision to avoid the Red Sea route for crude/product cargoes will increase transport time and may put further upward pressure on freight rates if this condition persist," Massimo Bonisoli, an analyst at Equita, said.

Jefferies said should ships avoid the Red Sea and sail around the Cape of Good Hope, the utilisation impact would be significant, with containers and tankers the most affected.

"The Suez Canal is a vital link in seaborne trade and the global merchant fleet is being stretched as ships change trade patterns. All segments are active in the region and likely will see stronger rates in the near-term," Jefferies analysts said.

A tanker from the Middle East would take 17 days to get to Europe via Suez and 41 days by going around Africa, it noted, adding that military-supported convoys could be a better alternative than going around the Cape of Good Hope.

Maersk on Friday paused all its container shipments through the Red Sea until further notice, and was joined on Saturday by the Swiss-based MSC and French shipping group CMA CGM.

