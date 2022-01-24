Oil

Shipping group MSC, Lufthansa offer to buy Alitalia successor

Giulia Segreti Reuters
Francesca Landini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Swiss-based shipping group MSC and German carrier Lufthansa want to buy the majority of Alitalia successor ITA Airways and have asked for an exclusivity period of 90 days to study the deal, MSC and ITA said on Monday.

ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Swiss-based shipping group MSC and German carrier Lufthansa LHAG.DE want to buy the majority of Alitalia successor ITA Airways and have asked for an exclusivity period of 90 days to study the deal, MSC and ITA said on Monday.

The state-owned airline, which began flying in October last year, is looking for an equity partner and has started informal talks with some potential suitors, in Europe and overseas, its chairman said earlier this month.

MSC said the interest in ITA stemmed from "the possibility of activating positive synergies ... both in the cargo and the passenger sector".

ITA Airways will examine the details of the expression of interest at a future meeting, the carrier said in a statement.

"Both the MSC and Lufthansa have expressed the wish for the Italian government to maintain a minority shareholding in the company," ITA added.

Two sources told Reuters on Sunday that Lufthansa was in talks to buy 40% in ITA Airways.

