Shipping group MSC interested in majority of ITA, managing it - chairman to paper

ROME, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Shipping company MSC wants to hold a majority stake in ITA Airways and be able to run the Italian carrier, the chairman of the Swiss-based group was quoted as saying in an interview daily with daily Corriere della Sera published on Thursday.

"The main point is to have the majority of ITA Airways. (Lufthansa) can enter as a commercial partner or minority shareholder," Gianluigi Aponte, founder and chairman of MSC, one of the worl'd leading shipping companies, told the paper.

He added that MSC would want to manage ITA and would not be a "sleeping partner".

On Monday MSC and Lufthansa said they were interested in buying the majority of Alitalia's successor ITA and had asked for a 90-day exclusivity period to study the deal.

