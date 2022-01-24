Oil

Shipping group MSC interested in ITA with Lufthansa as partner

Giulia Segreti Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Swiss-based shipping group MSC said on Monday it had expressed interest in buying a majority stake in airline ITA with German flagship carrier Lufthansa as an industrial partner in the deal.

MSC said the two groups had requested an exclusivity period of 90 days.

"The interest derives from the possibility of activating positive synergies ... both in the cargo and the passenger sector," it added.

The state-owned Italian carrier is looking for an equity partner and has started informal talks with some potential suitors, both in Europe and overseas.

