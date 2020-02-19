US Markets

Shipping group Maersk to buy U.S. warehousing and distribution firm

Contributor
Stine Jacobsen. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. warehousing and distribution firm Performance Team as part of plans to deliver more customised logistics solutions.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. warehousing and distribution firm Performance Team as part of plans to deliver more customised logistics solutions.

Maersk said the the value of the deal is $545 million, including lease liabilities of around $225 million.

The world's largest container shipping firm aims to boost its earnings from its inland logistics operations, or non-ocean business. In 2018, the ocean transport business accounted for almost 80% of core earnings.

"This will strengthen our ability to deliver products and solutions that meet our customers' end-to-end supply chain needs," Vincent Clerc, chief executive of Ocean & Logistics at Maersk said in a statement.

While Maersk moves around one in five containers shipped at sea, it handles land transportation from ports to warehouses and distribution centres for less than a quarter of its customers.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular