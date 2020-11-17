Shipping group Maersk raises full-year earnings guidance

COPENHAGEN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO has raised its full-year earnings forecast, it said on Tuesday, citing increased momentum in fourth-quarter in global container volumes and freight rates.

The company now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before restructuring costs at $8 billion to $8.5 billion, up from a previous forecast of $7.5 billion to $8 billion.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by David Goodman )

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

