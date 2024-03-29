News & Insights

Shipping group CMA CGM to halt calls at Haiti's Lafito

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

March 29, 2024 — 02:56 pm EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz and Benoit Van Overstraeten for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - French shipping group CMA CGM said on Friday it was suspending its calls at the Lafito terminal near Port-au-Prince due to the worsening security situation in the vicinity of the Haitian capital.

The group, one of the world's largest container lines, had already suspended calls to Port-au-Prince and said two weeks ago that it would call at Lafito, 20 km away, as an alternative.

"For the northern part of Haiti, CMA CGM will continue calling at Cap Haitien as usual", CMA CGM said in a customer advisory.

