Shipping group CMA CGM to halt calls at Haiti's Lafito

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - French shipping group CMA CGM said on Friday it was suspending its calls at the Lafito terminal near Port-au-Prince due to the worsening security situation in the vicinity of the Haitian capital.

The group, one of the world's largest container lines, had already suspended calls to Port-au-Prince and said two weeks ago that it would call at Lafito, 20 km away, as an alternative.

"For the northern part of Haiti, CMA CGM will continue calling at Cap Haitien as usual", CMA CGM said in a customer advisory.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.