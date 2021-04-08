Shipping group CMA CGM says it buys biogas to boost green market

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Thursday it was buying 12,000 tonnes of biomethane to help expand the market for the renewable fuel as it seeks ways to curb vessel emissions.

The French-based group will use its purchase to allow customers from next month to choose a low-carbon option when booking intra-European services, Chairman and Chief Executive Rodolphe Saade told a United Nations sustainability conference.

It has already adopted liquefied natural gas (LNG) to power some of its larger ships.

Standard LNG nearly eliminates sulphur pollution linked to traditional shipping fuel but CO2 savings are more limited, so CMA CGM and its peers say they have been have been studying biofuel and hydrogen.

CMA CGM's purchase of certified biomethane, which can reduce greenhouse emissions by up to 88% at shipping level, is the equivalent of the annual fuel consumption of two smaller-scale container ships within Europe, it said.

CMA CGM, which has a global fleet of more than 500 vessels, aimed to bring scale to the biomethane market before potentially using it directly in vessels in future, Farid Trad, the group's vice president bunkering and energy transition, added.

Biomethane, made from farm and other organic waste, currently costs about twice as much as conventional LNG, he said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.