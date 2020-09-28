Shipping group CMA CGM says dealing with cyber attack

Gus Trompiz Reuters
Geert de Clerq Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Container shipping group CMA CGM [CMACG.UL] said on Monday it was dealing with a cyber attack impacting its peripheral servers.

The attack did not concern the systems of its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, it added in a statement.

The French-based firm had said in a Twitter post earlier that external access to its IT applications was unavailable, without giving further details.

