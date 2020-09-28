Shipping group CMA CGM says dealing with cyber attack

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Container shipping group CMA CGM CMACG.UL said on Monday it was dealing with a cyber attack impacting its peripheral servers.

The attack did not concern the systems of its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, it added in a statement.

The French-based firm had said in a Twitter post earlier that external access to its IT applications was unavailable, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Geert de Clerq, editing by Louise Heavens)

