Shipping Giant Surges 80% as a $14 Million Sell Signals Something Investors Should Probably Watch

Key Points

Hartree Partners sold 254,101 shares of Teekay Tankers, an estimated $14.27 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value declined by $12.42 million, reflecting both the sale and stock price changes.

After the trade, the fund held 148,360 shares valued at $7.93 million.

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On February 17, 2026, Hartree Partners disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 254,101 shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), an estimated $14.27 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Hartree Partners reduced its stake in Teekay Tankers by 254,101 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of shares sold was $14.27 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position value fell by $12.42 million, a figure that reflects both the sale and stock price fluctuations.

What else to know

After the sale, Teekay Tankers represented 2.87% of Hartree Partners, LP’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: SGU: $40.27 million (14.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: HDSN: $26.03 million (9.5% of AUM) NYSE: OVV: $24.25 million (8.9% of AUM) NYSE: GLP: $21.26 million (7.8% of AUM) NYSE: B: $13.06 million (4.8% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, shares of Teekay Tankers were priced at $70.55, up 80% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500 by 68.55 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $951.8 million Net income (TTM) $351.2 million Dividend yield 2% Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $70.55

Company snapshot

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services, including voyage and time charter shipping, ship-to-ship transfer operations, and tanker management, primarily focused on crude oil and refined petroleum products.

The company generates revenue through charter contracts, logistics services, and technical management of its fleet of double-hull oil tankers.

Its primary customers are oil producers, refiners, and commodity traders operating in international energy markets.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. operates a significant fleet of oil tankers, serving global energy supply chains with a focus on reliability and operational efficiency. The company's strategy emphasizes scale and technical expertise in marine logistics, positioning it as a key partner for major oil industry participants. Strong revenue growth and consistent profitability underscore its competitive standing in the marine transportation sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Shipping stocks tend to move in cycles, which makes portfolio moves like this one particularly revealing for long-term investors.



In its latest results, Teekay Takers reported fourth-quarter revenue of about $258 million, roughly in line with the year prior, while net income jumped to $120.5 million for the period from $82.1 million one year earlier. Strong spot tanker rates drove much of that performance, with Suezmax vessels averaging roughly $53,500 per day and Aframax/LR2 tankers around $43,600 per day during the quarter. Management also highlighted that rates strengthened further into early 2026, suggesting the favorable shipping environment may still have momentum.



That context matters when evaluating the sale. Within the portfolio, the remaining top positions lean heavily toward commodity, energy infrastructure, and industrial names such as Seadrill, Hudson Technologies, and Ovintiv. Against that backdrop, Teekay Tankers still fits the broader theme of exposure to energy supply chains. The stock may have room to run, but after a strong performance, it makes sense to take some profits.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.