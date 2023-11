COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO on Friday reported third-quarter earnings slightly above expectations and maintained its full-year outlook, but said it now expects full-year operating profit at the lower end of its range.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

