COPENHAGEN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Monday it had appointed Vincent Clerc, who has been with the firm for 25 years, to replace Soren Skou as Chief Executive Officer as of Jan 1.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

