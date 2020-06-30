Shipping firm CMA CGM to impose emergency surcharge at Cape Town port

CAPE TOWN, June 30 (Reuters) - CMA CGM CMACG.UL, the world's fourth-largest container shipping line, will impose emergency congestion surcharges at Cape Town port in July following disruptions due to the coronavirus, it told customers earlier this month in a letter seen by Reuters.

From July 1 it will impose a surcharge of $550 for 20-foot containers and reefers and a $1,100 surcharge for 40-foot containers and reefers, CMA said in the letter dated June 17 and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

"Port congestion at Cape Town is currently increasing our operational costs and generating severe service disruption for weeks," it said in the letter.

The surcharge on cargo would apply from Wednesday until further notice for non-Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) trade, but would only be introduced for FMC trade from July 18.

A South Africa-based official at CMA CGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Susan Fenton)

