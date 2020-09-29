Shipping firm CMA CGM says no communications breach in cyber attack

Contributor
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Container shipping group CMA CGM [CMACG.UL] said on Tuesday that a cyber attack that affected its servers did not compromise any of its communications.

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Container shipping group CMA CGM CMACG.UL said on Tuesday that a cyber attack that affected its servers did not compromise any of its communications.

"All communications to and from the CMA CGM Group are secure, including emails, transmitted files and electronic data interfaces (EDI)," it said in a statement, adding that its maritime and port operations were functioning normally.

It was continuing to offer alternative access for customers after making its e-business website unavailable on Monday in order to prevent the spread of malware, the group said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters