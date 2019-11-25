Shipping firm CMA CGM plans $2 bln in asset sales to finance CEVA acquisition

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Shipping group CMA CGM plans to raise $2 billion to support its previously announced takeover of CEVA Logistics, half of which will be generated from a sale of port assets to a joint venture with China Merchants Port 001872.SZ, it said on Monday.

CMA CGM, which acquired Swiss-based CEVA this year to expand into the land logistics area, said it would raise $968 million by selling stakes in port terminals to the Terminal Link venture, in which it holds a 51% stake and China Merchants 49%.

French-based CMA CGM also plans to raise $860 million from the sale and leaseback of vessels.

