Shipping ETF (SEA) Hits New 52-Week High

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF SEA is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has moved up 36.27% from its 52-week low price of $13.37 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

SEA in Focus

The underlying U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo Index tracks the performance of marine shipping, air freight and courier, and port and harbor operating companies. The product charges 0.60% in annual fees (see: all Industrial ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Disruptions across global trade lanes have supported shipping stocks this year, with elevated shipping rates positioning the fund as a clear beneficiary. The Middle East conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, along with ongoing disruptions in the Red Sea, have disrupted key shipping routes, driving a sharp surge in freight rates. This has strengthened the investment case for SEA.

More Gains Ahead?

SEA might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 25.41 (per Barchart.com), which hints at a rally.

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U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (SEA): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.