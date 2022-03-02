World Markets

Shipping delays may spoil food, medical shipments to Russia, Maersk warns

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Shipments of foodstuff and medical supplies to Russia risk being damaged or spoiled due to significant delays at ports and customs, shipping group Maersk told its customers on Wednesday.

Maersk and two other large container lines have temporarily suspended cargo shipments to and from Russia in response to Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

The suspension did not include foodstuff, medical and humanitarian supplies.

"We do, however, warn caution on still placing bookings for perishable cargo due to significant delays in key transshipment hubs that may damage the cargo," Maersk said in a customer advisory on its website.

