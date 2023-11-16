Shipping Cost Surge: Postal Service Plans 5% Hike In 2024

The cost of mailing a package is going up—again. On Wednesday the U.S. Postal Service announced plans to increase charges on ground shipping, Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express by more than 5% in January.

The new prices won’t apply to gift packages to Grandma this holiday season: They’re slated to take effect on January 21, 2024, pending approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission. Americans are likely to feel these increases, if approved—especially people who frequently shop online. More e-commerce sites are scrapping free shipping or sticking customers with the cost of returning unwanted items. Higher mailing prices could also burden Internet sellers and other small businesses.

How Much Will it Cost To Mail a Package in 2024?

Prices for USPS Ground Advantage, which has replaced first-class package service, could rise by 5.4%. Priority Mail prices could go up by 5.7% and the cost of Priority Mail Express could increase by 5.9%, according to the Postal Service proposal.

Pricing for USPS Connect Local, which offers small businesses same-day and next-day delivery for customers in their local area, would not change.

If the new prices take effect, the cost of mailing a small, flat-rate box by Priority Mail, for example, will be $10.40. In early January 2021, it cost $8.30.

The price hikes have been given the thumbs-up by USPS governors but still must be approved by the independent Postal Regulatory Commission.

Why Are Postal Shipping Prices Rising Again?

The USPS did not give a reason for the increases in its news release announcing “new competitive prices.” However, this change comes just weeks after the Postal Service said it plans to raise the price of a Forever stamp by 2 cents to 68 cents in January—the fifth increase since 2021. When it unveiled the higher stamp prices back in October, the USPS blamed “inflationary pressures” and a “previously defective pricing model.”

Adjusting postal rates twice a year is part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s profitability plan, an effort that will continue until 2030. However, the USPS has also just reported a loss of $6.5 billion for the 2023 fiscal year, which ended September 30. It had projected it would break even for the year.

How To Save Money as Postal Rates Go Up

Despite rising prices, there are steps you can take to save on mailing costs.

Use the lightest and smallest box or package available. Unless you’re using a flat-rate mailer, the heavier your package is, the more it will cost to mail. Avoid using oversized boxes or envelopes to ensure you’re paying only what’s necessary.

Unless you’re using a flat-rate mailer, the heavier your package is, the more it will cost to mail. Avoid using oversized boxes or envelopes to ensure you’re paying only what’s necessary. Be wary of the weight. Depending on the USPS product, the weight of your parcel will be rounded up to the nearest ounce or pound for pricing purposes. So consider whether everything in your package really needs to be included and how heavy your shipping materials are.

Depending on the USPS product, the weight of your parcel will be rounded up to the nearest ounce or pound for pricing purposes. So consider whether everything in your package really needs to be included and how heavy your shipping materials are. Use email instead. Sometimes it’s important to send a physical card or paper document. But at other times, sending greetings, photos, virtual gift cards or documents electronically will work just as well—and it’s free.

Sometimes it’s important to send a physical card or paper document. But at other times, sending greetings, photos, virtual gift cards or documents electronically will work just as well—and it’s free. Shop around. Check to see whether using another shipping service, such as FedEx or UPS, might be cheaper.

