Shipping container suppliers abandon merger after U.S. probe

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry said they have abandoned a merger plan.

China International Marine Containers 000039.SZ in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company's Maersk MAERSKb.CO refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million.

The Justice Department said the merger would have combined two of the four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

The Justice Department said it "would also have consolidated control of over 90% of insulated container box and refrigerated shipping container production worldwide in Chinese state-owned or state-controlled entities."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.