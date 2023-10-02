News & Insights

US Markets

Shipper MSC to buy 50% stake in Italian passenger rail operator Italo

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

October 02, 2023 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Shipping group MSC said on Monday it entered into a binding agreement to acquire a 50% stake in Italian passenger rail operator Italo, owned by U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

Under the deal, the remaining 50% will be held by GIP, which will have a joint governance with MSC, and by German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE and other co-investors.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.