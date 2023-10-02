Shipper MSC to buy 50% stake in Italian passenger rail operator Italo

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Shipping group MSC said on Monday it entered into a binding agreement to acquire a 50% stake in Italian passenger rail operator Italo, owned by U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

Under the deal, the remaining 50% will be held by GIP, which will have a joint governance with MSC, and by German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE and other co-investors.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

