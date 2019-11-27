Shipper Frontline resumes dividend payments as oil tanker market booms

OSLO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Crude oil tanker firm Frontline FRO.OL declared its first dividend in more than two years on Wednesday and said it plans to further increase the payout in the fourth quarter as shipping rates continue to rise.

The third-quarter dividend of $0.10 per share, the first since early 2017, follows a period of debt repayment and investment in vessels, as well as in so-called scrubber systems that clean shipping exhaust.

"Based on current market conditions, the company expects the board of directors to announce a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019 ... well in excess of the dividend declared for the third," Frontline wrote in its July-September earnings report.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Heavens)

