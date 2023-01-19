Shipment blocked at TotalEnergies refineries due to pension reform strike

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Shipments were blocked on Thursday at TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA refineries in France due to strike against planned pension reform, union and company officials said on Thursday.

