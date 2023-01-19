Banking

Shipment blocked at TotalEnergies refineries due to pension reform strike

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 19, 2023 — 02:29 am EST

Written by Forrest Crellin and Benjamin Mallet for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Shipments were blocked on Thursday at TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA refineries in France due to strike against planned pension reform, union and company officials said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Benjamin Mallet, writing by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

