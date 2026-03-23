SHIP vs. ESEA: Which Shipping Stock Is a Better Buy Currently?

Two shipping companies commanding investor attention as the Zacks Transportation-Shipping industry navigates a complex geopolitical environment, led by the Middle East crisis and tariff risks, are Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP and Euroseas Limited ESEA. Both SHIP and ESEA are headquartered in Greece.

SHIP is a prominent pure-play Capesize ship-owner, which provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. Euroseas is an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and a provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes.

Given this backdrop, let’s take a closer look at which shipping company currently holds the edge, and more importantly, which might be the smarter investment now.

The Case for ESEA

Euroseas’ ability to secure long-term charter contracts at higher rates has boosted its revenues and profitability. Apart from profitable contracts, the fact that the company can maintain a time charter equivalent rate (a measure of the average daily net revenue performance of its vessels) of more than $25,000 per day is praiseworthy. The average daily time charter equivalent rate for 2024 was 26,479.

Euroseas has been expanding its fleet and securing long-term charter contracts, thereby ensuring a stable revenue stream. Recently, Euroseas inked a contract for the construction of two specialized 2,800 teu, high-reefer containerships to be built at Huanghai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, in China. Both vessels will be built to EEDI Phase 3 and IMO NOx Tier III standards, and with more than 1,000 reefer plugs, they are optimized for high-reefer density trades, providing increased capacity for refrigerated cargo, a trade with growing demand. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered in June and August 2028.

ESEA’s shareholder-friendly approach highlights its financial strength. The shipping company’s high dividend yield is a huge positive for income-seeking investors. Last month, Euroseas announced a 7.1% increase in its quarterly dividend to 75 cents per share. (Check Euroseas’ dividend history here). The company is also active on the buyback front.

The Case for SHIP

Seanergy Maritime is benefiting from the positive sentiment surrounding the Capesize market. Capesize bulk carriers like SHIP are well-positioned and are likely to perform well going forward, mainly driven by strong demand for iron ore and bauxite. The recent rally in dry bulk rates is likely to continue. The boost in long-haul iron ore and bauxite demand bodes well for capesize owners, as iron ore accounts for the vast majority of capesize cargoes.

The recent inauguration of Guinea’s massive Simandou iron ore mine, the world’s largest-ever mining venture, is a key development and likely to go a long way in boosting Cargo-Mile demand.

SHIP’s shareholder-friendly stance also bodes well. Last month, Seanergy Maritime announced a 53.8% increase in its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share.

The increased dividend is payable on April 10 to its shareholders of record on March 27, 2026. SHIP has a current dividend yield of 3.92%. Over the past five years, Seanergy Maritime has increased dividend seven times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 49% of earnings.

Fleet Modernization Promoting Efficiency: Seanergy Maritime is selling older, less efficient ships (e.g., the sale of the Geniuship in 2025) to upgrade to modern, eco-friendly, scrubber-fitted vessels, which are preferred by charterers and command higher rates. The shipping company engaged in a strategic fleet modernization, focusing on expanding its Capesize and Newcastlemax dry bulk carrier fleet.

SHIP’s Price Performance Better Than ESEA’s

Driven by the positive sentiment surrounding the Capesize market, shares of Seanergy Maritime have gained in double-digits over the past six months, outperforming Euroseas, which has gained in single-digits.

6-Month Price Comparison

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Valuation Picture

Valuation-wise, SHIP looks slightly more attractive than ESEA based on the price-to-sales ratio.

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How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for SHIP & ESEA?

Despite the current uncertainty, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHIP’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 15.7% and 53.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for the March quarter, June quarter and full-year 2026 have been revised upward over the past 60 days.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 0.1% and 4.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for the March quarter has remained stable over the past 60 days, while those for the June quarter and full-year 2026 have been revised upward marginally over the past 60 days.

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Conclusion

Agreed that the shareholder-friendly stance and fleet expansion strategy of both shipping companies are praiseworthy. SHIP’s better price performance and more prominent upward earnings estimate revisions compared with ESEA give it an edge. Seanergy Maritime seems to be more attractive valuation-wise as well. The capesize market strength also bodes well for SHIP.

Driven by the positives, Seanergy Maritime emerges as the winner in this shipping face-off and the stock appears to be a better pick than ESEA now.

SHIP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas ESEA has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.