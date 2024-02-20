Ship traffic on Argentina's Parana river back to normal, according to naval authority

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The conditions for navigation on Argentina's Parana river have normalized after initial checks were performed following an incident with a stuck boat, the country's naval authority PNA said on Tuesday.

