Ship traffic on Argentina's Parana river back to normal, according to naval authority

Credit: REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

February 20, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The conditions for navigation on Argentina's Parana river have normalized after initial checks were performed following an incident with a stuck boat, the country's naval authority PNA said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath)

