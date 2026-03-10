SHIP Soars 95% in a year: Is It Still a Red-Hot Stock to Bet on?

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP, a prominent pure-play Capesize ship-owner, which provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels, have performed brilliantly over the past year, gaining 94.9%. Owing to this solid rally, shares of this shipping company have easily surpassed the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry’s 56.2% growth and the Zacks Transportation sector’s 15.6% uptick.

SHIP shares have outperformed those of fellow industry player ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM. Shares of another shipping company, Euroseas ESEA, have performed even better than SHIP, gaining in triple digits. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’shares have gained 43.4% in a year.

1-Year Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given SHIP’s impressive rally, investors might wonder if the opportunity to add this high-flying stock to their portfolio has passed. However, we believe SHIP has a lot going in its favor, and this rally is far from over. In fact, the stock holds substantial upside potential. SHIP currently has a Momentum Score of A. Technical indicators suggest continued strong performance for SHIP. The stock trades above its 50-day moving average, signaling robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in SHIP’s prospects.

50-Day Moving Average Data of SHIP Stock

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Reasons for Staying Bullish on SHIP Stock

Strong Capesize Market: Seanergy Maritime, a dry bulk shipping company, is benefiting from the positive sentiment surrounding the Capesize market. Capesize bulk carriers like SHIP are well-positioned and are likely to perform well going forward, mainly driven by strong demand for iron ore and bauxite. The recent rally in dry bulk rates is likely to continue. The boost in long-haul iron ore and bauxite demand bodes well for capesize owners, as iron ore accounts for the vast majority of capesize cargoes.

The recent inauguration of Guinea’s massive Simandou iron ore mine, the world’s largest-ever mining venture, is a key development and likely to go a long way in boosting Cargo-Mile demand.

Shareholder-Friendly Stance Bodes Well: Dividend-paying stocks are known for providing steady income and typically experience less volatility than non-dividend payers. As a result, they are often viewed as dependable vehicles for long-term wealth creation, with dividends helping to offset the effects of economic turbulence — conditions that remain prevalent today. Seanergy Maritime scores well in that respect. Last month, Seanergy Maritime announced a 53.8% increase in its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share.

The increased dividend is payable on April 10 to its shareholders of record on March 27. SHIP has a current dividend yield of 3.92%. Over the past five years, Seanergy Maritime has increased its dividend seven times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 49% of earnings.

Fleet Modernization Promoting Efficiency: Seanergy Maritime is selling older, less efficient ships (e.g., the sale of the Geniuship in 2025) to upgrade to modern, eco-friendly, scrubber-fitted vessels, which are preferred by charterers and command higher rates. The shipping company engaged in a strategic fleet modernization, focusing on expanding its Capesize and Newcastlemax dry bulk carrier fleet.

While releasing the fourth-quarter 2025 results, Stamatis Tsantanis, SHIP’s chairman & chief executive officer, stated, “Our fleet renewal program is progressing as planned and remains a core strategic priority. In recent months, we added two prompt, eco newbuilding orders at leading Chinese shipyards: a scrubber-fitted Capesize sister vessel to the unit previously announced, scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2027, and a scrubber-fitted Newcastlemax scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2028”.

Impressive Earnings History: Seanergy Maritime has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 76.4%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Price and EPS Surprise

Seanergy Maritime Holdings price-eps-surprise | Seanergy Maritime Holdings Quote

Compelling Stock Valuation: From a valuation perspective, Seanergy Maritime is still trading cheaper than the industry. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 1.54, much lower than the industry average of 2.04.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has a Value Score of A, like its peers, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Euroseas. SHIP stock is, however, trading at a premium compared with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services(0.7X). The stock is trading at a discount compared with Euroseas(1.96X).

SHIP Still a Smart Buy for Investors

SHIP is well-positioned for continued success. Seanergy Maritime continues to benefit from the revival in global trade and improving sentiment surrounding the Capesize market, as elaborated above. Apart from the likely increase in long-haul iron ore and bauxite demand, limited fleet growth is also expected to aid capesize bulk carriers like SHIP, going forward. The shareholder-friendly approach bodes well for the company.

With many positives driving the stock, SHIP presents a compelling investment opportunity now. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) undervalued stock is an ideal candidate for addition to one’s portfolio. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.





