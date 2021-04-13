World Markets

Ship insurer says Egypt seeking $916 mln over Suez Canal blockage

Jonathan Saul Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

One of the insurers of the container ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal last month for nearly a week said on Tuesday that Egypt had filed a compensation claim for $916 million against Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.

UK Club, the protection & indemnity (P&I) insurer for the Ever Given, said in a statement it was disappointed that the ship and its crew were being held in the canal until compensation was paid.

