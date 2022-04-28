Ship engine maker Wartsila Q1 earnings close to expectations

Contributor
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Finland's Wartsila, a top global marine and energy equipment maker, posted first-quarter earnings roughly in line with expectations on Thursday, citing increased uncertainty in demand and supply in its end markets.

HELSINKI, April 28 (Reuters) - Finland's Wartsila WRT1V.HE, a top global marine and energy equipment maker, posted first-quarter earnings roughly in line with expectations on Thursday, citing increased uncertainty in demand and supply in its end markets.

Wartsila said its comparable operating profit increased 61% to 65 million euros ($68.25 million) from 41 million in the year-ago quarter, against a mean estimate of 67.2 million euros expected by 14 analysts in a Vara Research poll commissioned by the company.

($1 = 0.9524 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More