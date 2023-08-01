Shionogi & Co. (SGIOF) Price Target Decreased by 15.52% to 53.07

The average one-year price target for Shionogi & Co. (OTC:SGIOF) has been revised to 53.07 / share. This is an decrease of 15.52% from the prior estimate of 62.83 dated March 30, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.65 to a high of 79.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.74% from the latest reported closing price of 42.21 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shionogi & Co.. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 7.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGIOF is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 33,148K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,689K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,936K shares, representing a decrease of 69.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOF by 44.45% over the last quarter.
HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 3,964K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,047K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOF by 7.26% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,559K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,585K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOF by 6.62% over the last quarter.
CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,123K shares. No change in the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,038K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOF by 17.58% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Shares of Common Stock of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Incorporated under the laws of Japan)
- The Chrysler Building
- Certification under Rule 466
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Shares of Common Stock of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Incorporated under the laws of Japan)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 15, 2019
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.