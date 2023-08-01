Shionogi & Co. (SGIOF) Price Target Decreased by 15.52% to 53.07

The average one-year price target for Shionogi & Co. (OTC:SGIOF) has been revised to 53.07 / share. This is an decrease of 15.52% from the prior estimate of 62.83 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.65 to a high of 79.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.74% from the latest reported closing price of 42.21 / share.

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shionogi & Co.. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 7.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGIOF is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 33,148K shares.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,689K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,936K shares, representing a decrease of 69.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOF by 44.45% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 3,964K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,047K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOF by 7.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,559K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,585K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOF by 6.62% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,123K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,038K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOF by 17.58% over the last quarter.

