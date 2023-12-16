Shionogi & Co. - ADR (SGIOY) Price Target Increased by 14.91% to 16.05

The average one-year price target for Shionogi & Co. - ADR (OTC:SGIOY) has been revised to 16.05 / share. This is an increase of 14.91% from the prior estimate of 13.97 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.98 to a high of 26.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.58% from the latest reported closing price of 12.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shionogi & Co. - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGIOY is 0.04%, a decrease of 64.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.19% to 1,322K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 1,266K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing a decrease of 23.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOY by 37.66% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGIOY by 9.16% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOY by 78.82% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 63.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOY by 40.99% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 81.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOY by 6.53% over the last quarter.

