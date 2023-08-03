Shionogi & Co. - ADR (SGIOY) Price Target Decreased by 9.71% to 20.77

The average one-year price target for Shionogi & Co. - ADR (OTC:SGIOY) has been revised to 20.77 / share. This is an decrease of 9.71% from the prior estimate of 23.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.91 to a high of 46.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 99.90% from the latest reported closing price of 10.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shionogi & Co. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGIOY is 0.12%, a decrease of 36.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.14% to 1,853K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 1,130K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares, representing a decrease of 26.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOY by 48.59% over the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 603K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing a decrease of 27.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOY by 32.09% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 76K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOY by 12.67% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 15.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOY by 28.69% over the last quarter.

