Shionogi & Co. (SGIOF) Price Target Increased by 19.88% to 20.86

The average one-year price target for Shionogi & Co. (OTCPK:SGIOF) has been revised to $20.86 / share. This is an increase of 19.88% from the prior estimate of $17.40 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.79 to a high of $26.18 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 52.48% from the latest reported closing price of $43.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shionogi & Co.. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 22.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGIOF is 0.26%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.18% to 81,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,927K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,874K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOF by 7.00% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 7,497K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 7,492K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,969K shares , representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOF by 6.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,791K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,745K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGIOF by 6.02% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,923K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,832K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGIOF by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.