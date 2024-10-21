Shinwa Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results

Shinwa Co., Ltd. (JP:7607) has released an update.

Shinwa Co., Ltd. reported a modest increase in net sales for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024, but faced declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company increased its annual dividend payout, signaling confidence in its financial stability.

